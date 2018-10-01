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Wesley Clark learned the US planned to invade seven countries in seven years.
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41 views • October 01, 2018
General Clark describes how the New World Order war proxy machine (the US) planned to attack seven countries in seven years. He learned weeks after the 911 attacks that the US was planning to attack seven countries in seven years starting with Iraq.
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