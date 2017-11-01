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Alex Jones Daily Show 01-11-2017 Trump speaks
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2 views • October 01, 2018
Trump speech exerpts (1st in6 months) thoughout the show.Just days before Trump and Pence sworn into office. David Knight hosting while Alex on the road.
Guests include John McAfee(speaking on russian hacks and how the faked hacks were done as midirection ;also voter machines and the ease of hacking them).;
Guests include John McAfee(speaking on russian hacks and how the faked hacks were done as midirection ;also voter machines and the ease of hacking them).;
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