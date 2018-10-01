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6 Questions to Ask a Supreme Court Nominee: Good Morning Liberty 10-01-18
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37 views • October 01, 2018
On this episode of Good Morning Liberty, host Michael Boldin goes through 6 questions that are absolutely essential to ask any supreme court nominee - and actually any potential federal judge. They might seem basic, but since the Court has repeatedly failed to uphold the Constitution, getting back to the basics is a must.
SHOW LINKS HERE:
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/10/6-questions-to-ask-a-supreme-court-nominee-good-morning-liberty-10-01-18/
SHOW LINKS HERE:
https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/10/6-questions-to-ask-a-supreme-court-nominee-good-morning-liberty-10-01-18/
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