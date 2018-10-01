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New Trade Deal Creates Level Playing Field Between US, Mexico, And Canada
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65 views • October 01, 2018
Alex explains how the left did not predict Trump would close a deal with Mexico and Canada. Trump has always pushed for a level playing field in trade with both countries since they have previously taken advantage of America’s kindness.
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