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Morris Berman: The American Way of Life, The Mexican Way of Life
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17 views • October 01, 2018
*Original Air Date: February 18, 2016
Morris Berman fields questions from Mexican university students. What used to be the American way of life? What is the "hustler" mentality? How will the American Empire transition? What does he think of people who deny the decline of American Empire? Why is the American Dream elusive or a lie? How should American leaders handle the decline of empire? Why is Donald Trump so popular? Why does he think Hillary Clinton will win the election? How does Dr. Berman define traditional Mexican culture?
Morris Berman fields questions from Mexican university students. What used to be the American way of life? What is the "hustler" mentality? How will the American Empire transition? What does he think of people who deny the decline of American Empire? Why is the American Dream elusive or a lie? How should American leaders handle the decline of empire? Why is Donald Trump so popular? Why does he think Hillary Clinton will win the election? How does Dr. Berman define traditional Mexican culture?
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