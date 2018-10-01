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Jeff J. Brown: China Rising and the Project for a New Eurasian Century
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9 views • October 01, 2018
*Original Air Date: January 28, 2016
Jeff J. Brown discusses his new book China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations and the True Face of Asia's Enigmatic Colossus. Why is China so interesting? What is the Great Western Firewall? How is the Amerian Empire's decline enabling China's rise? What is the Project for a New Eurasian Century? What does the world have to fear from a new Chinese Empire?
Jeff J. Brown discusses his new book China Rising: Capitalist Roads, Socialist Destinations and the True Face of Asia's Enigmatic Colossus. Why is China so interesting? What is the Great Western Firewall? How is the Amerian Empire's decline enabling China's rise? What is the Project for a New Eurasian Century? What does the world have to fear from a new Chinese Empire?
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