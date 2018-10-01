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Gerald Celente: The Start of World War 3, Can We Stop It?
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25 views • October 01, 2018
*Original Air Date: December 10, 2015
Gerald Celente discusses the current geopolitical situation between the U.S. and Russia in the Middle East and the birth pangs of World War 3. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev recently stated that the Turkish attack on a Russian jet and subsequent assassination of the Russian pilots would have started a war a century ago. Gerald Celente began the Occupy Peace movement and says an irate minority has the real potential to stop the Last World War from occurring.
Gerald Celente discusses the current geopolitical situation between the U.S. and Russia in the Middle East and the birth pangs of World War 3. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev recently stated that the Turkish attack on a Russian jet and subsequent assassination of the Russian pilots would have started a war a century ago. Gerald Celente began the Occupy Peace movement and says an irate minority has the real potential to stop the Last World War from occurring.
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