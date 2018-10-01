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Drew Chapman: The King of Fear, Hollywood and Geopolitics
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8 views • October 01, 2018
*Original Air Date: December 8, 2015
Drew Chapman discusses his work creating geopolitical fiction as a television writer, producer and novelist. He talks about his writing process, a minor incident with the Chinese government while blogging, the connection between Hollywood and the US Government and how the digital media revolution might affect traditional content such as physical books and television media versus eBooks and online media (e.g. YouTube, podcasts). He also gives advice for future writers and film producers.
Drew Chapman discusses his work creating geopolitical fiction as a television writer, producer and novelist. He talks about his writing process, a minor incident with the Chinese government while blogging, the connection between Hollywood and the US Government and how the digital media revolution might affect traditional content such as physical books and television media versus eBooks and online media (e.g. YouTube, podcasts). He also gives advice for future writers and film producers.
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