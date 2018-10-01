© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mary Rodwell: Star-Children Herald a New Humanity - December 13, 2016
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • October 01, 2018
Alexandra hosts renowned ET researcher and star-children specialist, Mary Rodwell. Her newest book, The New Human: Awakening to Our Common Heritage, is due out in 2 or 3 weeks.
A true pioneer in the field, Mary Rodwell perhaps is best known for her long and ongoing research into indigo and crystal children. After decades of tireless work, Mary continues to document and delve into new dimensions of the starseed phenomenon and she now spells out in ever greater ... read more shorturl.at/jtG67
A true pioneer in the field, Mary Rodwell perhaps is best known for her long and ongoing research into indigo and crystal children. After decades of tireless work, Mary continues to document and delve into new dimensions of the starseed phenomenon and she now spells out in ever greater ... read more shorturl.at/jtG67
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.