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Press' Faux Outrage Over Comedian Michelle Wolf's Hit on Conservatives
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3 views • October 01, 2018
"So many, not all, but many, in mainstream media are so concerned with themselves they think nothing of the readers they profusely profess to care for ... They don't publicly say this until it's a convenient defense against egregious media malpractice." —Dana Loesch
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