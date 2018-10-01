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Tommy Emmanuel Interview and Finger-Style Lesson
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29 views • October 01, 2018
For those who are wanting to see a good tutorial on guitar playing techniques, this is a good one. Anyone not familiar with the fabulous, award winning Tommy Emmanuel might want to see his bio on Wikipedia...then check out more videos of his awesome performances.
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