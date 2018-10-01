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The Left's Comical Double-Standard on Comedy
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5 views • October 01, 2018
"When you talk about Ivanka Trump being a vulgar word that's completely fine. But when you [do satire] about their darling it's just not ok. It's mean and it's off limits." —Allie Beth Stuckey
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