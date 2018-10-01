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Pass the Salt Live - The Church Won't Run a Play 10-1-2018
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3 views • October 01, 2018
Why isn’t the Church running any plays? Instead, the likes of Joel Osteen, Rick Warren, Joyce Meyer and Paula White are becoming superstar pastors who won’t fight for right.
While the forces of evil run rampant in our country, the pop star pastors are getting rich and living their best lives now.
Let’s join together, Church, and run some plays!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
While the forces of evil run rampant in our country, the pop star pastors are getting rich and living their best lives now.
Let’s join together, Church, and run some plays!
Pass the Salt!
Contact Coach at: [email protected]
Support Coach at:
https://coachdavelive.com/donate
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