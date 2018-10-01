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Son of Perdition Part 1 - Judas Iscariot
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15 views • October 01, 2018
Perdition means to fall.
John 17:12 While I [Jesus] was with them in the world, I kept them in thy name: those that thou gavest me I have kept, and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition; that the scripture might be fulfilled.
John 17:12 While I [Jesus] was with them in the world, I kept them in thy name: those that thou gavest me I have kept, and none of them is lost, but the son of perdition; that the scripture might be fulfilled.
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