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Lesbian Mayor Threatens Pastors with Jail
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13 views • October 01, 2018
Lesbian mayor of Houston told pastors they must submit in advance their sermons on sodomy.
That is must be approved or face contempt of court and go to jail.
This is what 501 C 3 tax exempt corporations pretending to be churches face.
Wonder why God commanded sodomites be given the treatment he said?
That is must be approved or face contempt of court and go to jail.
This is what 501 C 3 tax exempt corporations pretending to be churches face.
Wonder why God commanded sodomites be given the treatment he said?
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