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Psychokinesis LEARN THE METHOD (Evolved Ministry)
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23 views • October 01, 2018
Demonstrations are necessary to prove one's innate connection with the environment. Thought projection has immediate effects on the surroundings, particularly when one is connected. However, one can also be disconnected and not have as much as an energetic effect on their surroundings. You can learn more about the method through watching more videos and taking tidbit course lessons at www.EvolvedMinistry.com
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