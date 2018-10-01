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Scofield Bible is a FRAUD
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82 views • October 01, 2018
He claims it has errors that were corrected
Baptists love his book and claim the King James Bible is perfect
Scofield defrauded his mother in law out of her life savings never paid her back when he got rich off his book.
He also never paid a penny to support his 2 daughters per their own testimony.
Baptists love his book and claim the King James Bible is perfect
Scofield defrauded his mother in law out of her life savings never paid her back when he got rich off his book.
He also never paid a penny to support his 2 daughters per their own testimony.
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