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Part 4A Jesus Christ The Living God vs. Antichrist the Dying god
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29 views • October 01, 2018
Is Roman Catholicism in reality Saturnalia in the guise of Christianity? This video may surprise the Roman Catholic laity and be an eye opener to Protestants opting into the Roman Catholic Ecumenical Movement. Does God have a different basis for "unity" other than that proposed by the recent Ecumenical Movement for "unity" at the sacrifice of basic Christian Truth? We offer a FREE eBOOK at our website goldenpotofmanna.net explaining the true Biblical way to "unity in the faith". COME AND SEE!
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