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Immortal Vampire? You need the BLOOD.
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12 views • October 01, 2018
Want eternal life and be immortal?
You need the blood....
the master says: " Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you."
You need the blood....
the master says: " Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you."
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