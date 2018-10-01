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I hate one verse Christians almost
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13 views • October 01, 2018
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
this says ALL HAVE SINNED - so does all mean all?
Hebrews 4:15 For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. [Jesus was with out sin]
so when someone says all means all it does not.
this says ALL HAVE SINNED - so does all mean all?
Hebrews 4:15 For we have not an high priest which cannot be touched with the feeling of our infirmities; but was in all points tempted like as we are, yet without sin. [Jesus was with out sin]
so when someone says all means all it does not.
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