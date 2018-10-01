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John Darby Father of dispensational lies Part 1
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48 views • October 01, 2018
John Nelson Darby is credited with being the Father of the dispensational Theology school of thought
they chop the Bible up into 7 periods of time.
saying the old testament only applies to the "Jews" so Christians are free of those laws.
So now Christians can marry their sisters and brothers?
There is nothing in the new testament against it?
This is why gay marriage is not opposed by the so called church.
they chop the Bible up into 7 periods of time.
saying the old testament only applies to the "Jews" so Christians are free of those laws.
So now Christians can marry their sisters and brothers?
There is nothing in the new testament against it?
This is why gay marriage is not opposed by the so called church.
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