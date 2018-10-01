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Harvard University teaches class on ANAL SEX
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44 views • October 01, 2018
Harvard was founded as a CHRISTIAN BIBLE COLLEGE. What happened? Jews are antichrist and
Now it has a Jewish president "Mr. Bacow described growing up in Pontiac, Mich., as the son of immigrants. His mother was 19 when she reached the United States on the second Liberty ship carrying refugees from Europe after the war, and was the only member of her family to survive Auschwitz." NY Times
Now it has a Jewish president "Mr. Bacow described growing up in Pontiac, Mich., as the son of immigrants. His mother was 19 when she reached the United States on the second Liberty ship carrying refugees from Europe after the war, and was the only member of her family to survive Auschwitz." NY Times
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