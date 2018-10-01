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Principalities and Powers in High Places
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12 views • October 01, 2018
Speaker: David Vallance
9/23/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Opposing Spirits Desire to Rule the World. Be Prepared for Battle Using the Seven Spiritual Armors. Judgment IS Coming. Prepare Yourself. Watchers and Holy Ones Who Dealt With Nebuchadnezzar and Armies Such as Battled for Elisha and for Modern Day Israel. Bible: Ephesians 6:12
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
9/23/18-Teaching-(Sunday School)
Opposing Spirits Desire to Rule the World. Be Prepared for Battle Using the Seven Spiritual Armors. Judgment IS Coming. Prepare Yourself. Watchers and Holy Ones Who Dealt With Nebuchadnezzar and Armies Such as Battled for Elisha and for Modern Day Israel. Bible: Ephesians 6:12
Archives: A large archive of Pastor Lawson teaching can be found at http://pastorcharleslawson.org
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