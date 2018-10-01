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Bongino Pays Tribute to Special Agent Nole Remagen
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5 views • October 01, 2018
"He was a United States Marine. He was a quiet guy. I remember him and his father Ron well. They're real American heroes. If you have a second, I would humbly ask that you go to the GoFundMe page... they donated some money for him and his kids and I'd appreciate if you gave it a look." —Dan Bongino
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