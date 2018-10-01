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Lawmakers On the Path to Raze Gun Shops to the Ground
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7 views • October 01, 2018
"Two tiny little words can mean the difference between keeping your right to bear arms and losing it: 'may' and 'shall.' 'Shall issue' means, if you meet requirements by law, the license must be issued. 'May issue' means it's up to the discretion of the decision maker. Anti-gun senators are trying to sneak the 'may issue' term into already established law for the issuance of federal gun dealer licenses..." —Grant Stinchfield
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