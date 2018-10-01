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Bar Fight -- Mission Viejo -- Patsy's Pub -- 18+ not recommended for children
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7 views • October 01, 2018
Bar Fight -- Mission Viejo -- Patsy's Pub -- 18+ not recommended for children
Excited drunk people watch with excitement and drama unfolds
Be sure to leave a comment or donate to the channel if you are able.
Solve problems with words and not violence!
If you still use youtube be sure to subscribe to my channel called
"The Electric Tides"
Peace and Love
Excited drunk people watch with excitement and drama unfolds
Be sure to leave a comment or donate to the channel if you are able.
Solve problems with words and not violence!
If you still use youtube be sure to subscribe to my channel called
"The Electric Tides"
Peace and Love
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