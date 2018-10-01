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The Free Energy of Nikola Tesla -- Film (BANNED IN USA)
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303 views • October 01, 2018
The important part to know is that this film has been blocked in the USA and other countries because it contains information that America DOESN'T WANT YOU TO KNOW!
I wanted to provide you with the information from the original creators
"Site - http://goo.gl/oORnr"
The Free Energy of Nikola Tesla -- Film (BANNED IN USA)
This documentary contains information they don't want you to know
YouTube: The Electric Tides
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I wanted to provide you with the information from the original creators
"Site - http://goo.gl/oORnr"
The Free Energy of Nikola Tesla -- Film (BANNED IN USA)
This documentary contains information they don't want you to know
YouTube: The Electric Tides
SUBSCRIBE
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