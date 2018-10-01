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I Found Possible Alien Life & Signs Of An Inhabited Moon
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6 views • October 01, 2018
Bruce Sees all
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Sep 30, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod for the intro Music...goto Incompoetech.com for more.
Researching Reference Videos that show us the proof we need to make our own decisions own what is out there in space and on the surface of that mysterious moon.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A
Published on Sep 30, 2018
music artist Kevin Macleod for the intro Music...goto Incompoetech.com for more.
Researching Reference Videos that show us the proof we need to make our own decisions own what is out there in space and on the surface of that mysterious moon.
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