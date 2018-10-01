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Dead Doctors Don't Lie: Mass Murder by Injection
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943 views • October 01, 2018
For about 3 years now many holistic doctors have died under mysterious circumstances. The one common link between them all appears to be that they had discovered that our bodies produce GcMAF to allow vitamin D to be activated in our bodies. Without vitamin D, we can become very seriously ill and even die. A substance called Nagalase is responsible for the exclusion of GcMAF, and these doctors were working on cures based on GcMAF therapy!
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