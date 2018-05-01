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Jerome Corsi Streamed live on May 1, 2018
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37 views • October 01, 2018
Dr. Jerome Corsi is a Washington Correspondent for InfoWars.com where he works as an investigative reporter.
My new book is KILLING THE DEEP STATE: THE PLAN TO SAVE DONALD TRUMP. The book is in the bookstores and you can also order the book now on Amazon.com using this link: http://amzn.to/2ESZTU7
He is a frequent guest on talk radio shows nationally and has made repeated television appearances on Fox News, MSNBC, C-Span, CNN News and Fox Business News.
My new book is KILLING THE DEEP STATE: THE PLAN TO SAVE DONALD TRUMP. The book is in the bookstores and you can also order the book now on Amazon.com using this link: http://amzn.to/2ESZTU7
He is a frequent guest on talk radio shows nationally and has made repeated television appearances on Fox News, MSNBC, C-Span, CNN News and Fox Business News.
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