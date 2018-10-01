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Michael Mathieu overview of his long distance healing work
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6 views • October 01, 2018
In this video Michael Mathieu gives an overview of his long distance healing work. His website can be found at:
Www.michaelmathieu.com
Michael has been a quadriplegic since 2012 after he broke his neck mountain biking. This unique situation and provide an opportunity for him to discover that not only could he still do his work in person with limited arm function but that he could also do his structural bodywork long distance! Amazing body work and healing no matter where you live.
Www.michaelmathieu.com
Michael has been a quadriplegic since 2012 after he broke his neck mountain biking. This unique situation and provide an opportunity for him to discover that not only could he still do his work in person with limited arm function but that he could also do his structural bodywork long distance! Amazing body work and healing no matter where you live.
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