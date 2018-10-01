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FULL SUNDAY SHOW: The Unpersoning of Alex Jones Accelerates
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1170 views • October 01, 2018
September 30th: Unpersoning of Alex Jones Accelerates - Over the weekend, Alex Jones confronted a leftist anti-free speech event meant to slander Jones and President Trump, and was escorted out by police despite being physically attacked.
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