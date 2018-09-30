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The PantsuitWarPig Attacks Bill Clinton's Accusers
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52 views • September 30, 2018
Please repost everywhere!
Juanita Broaddrick was done a disservice by her "friend".
I would have taken her hand, told her to not let go, because I won't, and I would have brought her to that conference and exposed William Jefferson Clinton as the ULTRA-SCUMBAG that he is.
Maybe the events of September 11th would not have occurred.
Juanita Broaddrick was done a disservice by her "friend".
I would have taken her hand, told her to not let go, because I won't, and I would have brought her to that conference and exposed William Jefferson Clinton as the ULTRA-SCUMBAG that he is.
Maybe the events of September 11th would not have occurred.
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