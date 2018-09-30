© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
True Salvation A 60 Second Prayer?
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • September 30, 2018
Is true salvation a 60 second prayer with a man on TV? Join us today on "The Seventh Day Sabbath" for a more in depth look at what true salvation is, and is not.
http://www.HolyImpactMinistreis.com
http://www.HolyImpactMinistreis.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.