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What If...
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5 views • September 30, 2018
Inspired by Ron Paul's legendary "What If" speech, this video examines the promises and potential problems America and Americans face as we approach mid-term elections at this significant juncture in history, and how we may effectively respond.
Images used from the Public Domain. Fair use of news clips for education, commentary and review. Musical bumpers and sound effects are Apple system software clips or Adobe clips provided for use with Adobe software, which are copyright free.
Images used from the Public Domain. Fair use of news clips for education, commentary and review. Musical bumpers and sound effects are Apple system software clips or Adobe clips provided for use with Adobe software, which are copyright free.
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