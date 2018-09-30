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Heart Of America
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3 views • September 30, 2018
Written in the mid 90’s…recorded in the past few months (2018). Back then, what it meant was a lot more abstract…now it seems pretty specific and direct. I’m thinking someone out there will appreciate coming across it.
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