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Was Jesus a fire and Brimstone Preacher
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6 views • September 30, 2018
In todays world, some people do not like preachers who are termed "Fire and Brimstone" preachers. They say people cannot be scared into salvation. A true fire and brimstone preacher doesn't do that, but rather he shows that God is not only loving God but also a God of wrath, and his wrath is directed towards sin, and those who chose sin over righteousness. Not the sinner but the sin. This video shows that Jesus was also a fire and Brimstone preacher.
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