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The Scriptural Truth Of Tithing
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22 views • September 30, 2018
What is the scriptural truth about tithing? Are we commanded to give 10% of our income to a denominational charter, Pastor, Priest, Bishop, or Pope? Find out today in our "Holy Impact Topical Studies" with Pastor Scott Velain
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Keywords
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