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OCTOBER 2018 ~ STORM SURGE: THERE’S A NEW FREQUENCY IN TOWN
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23 views • September 30, 2018
The Arcturian High Council brings through a powerful message and planetary energy update for October 2018. The storm surge they describe is not coming solely from intense weather patterns. But from a New Frequency In Town that is cleansing and clearing energies that are incongruent and incompatible with the new 5D Light Codes rising on the planet. For more information, please visit: http://www.frequencywriter.com
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