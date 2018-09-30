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Education for Obedience
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130 views • September 30, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/50ZebmQq51Q (Channel 'Libertarian Socialist Rants)
'I should point out that this video is not attacking the idea of education itself, nor is it blaming teachers for what the system requires them to do. It is criticising the *format* of education, state or private, in a state-capitalist society.
So what are the alternatives? John Dewey's ideas about education would be a good base to build from.'
'I should point out that this video is not attacking the idea of education itself, nor is it blaming teachers for what the system requires them to do. It is criticising the *format* of education, state or private, in a state-capitalist society.
So what are the alternatives? John Dewey's ideas about education would be a good base to build from.'
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