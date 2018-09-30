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When Are You Saved Exactly?
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5 views • September 30, 2018
When are we saved exactly? Are we saved when we confess with our tongues, or when we're baptized, or at the resurrection? Find out what the word of God says! We'll also talk about how Paul never taught against the Law of God in the book of Romans or any where else in the Bible!
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Keywords
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