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The Scriptural Truth Concerning The Gift Of Tongues
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17 views • September 30, 2018
The scriptural truth concerning the gift of "tongues" and how our adversary has used it for generations to chase away Gods people from the Gospel of Yahshua, Jesus Christ. Learn the do's and do not's concerning how to use "tongues" in the church, and why it's one of the most misunderstood gifts of the Holy Spirit.
Today on "Holy Impact" with Pastor Scott Velain
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Today on "Holy Impact" with Pastor Scott Velain
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Keywords
awakeningdeceptionfathergodsaviorgracechristjesussalvationchristiantruthyeshuafaithyahwehhebrewlawgreekpersecutionwordspiritholytorahpastorsabbathshabbatlordpassoverprophetfaminerootsblesseddiscipleshipsavedbible study materialsholy impact ministriesyahovahelohimtongueshome bible studyyawehadonibible study guidegodpelhebrews bible studyonline bible studyunderstanding the biblevelainyahwayyawey
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