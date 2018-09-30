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The Truth About Hanukkah What It Is And What It Is Not
Holy Impact Ministries
Holy Impact Ministries
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36 views • September 30, 2018
Is keeping Hanukkah commanded by God? Where is Hanukkah found in the Torah or in Jewish writings? Did Jesus celebrate Hanukkah? Was the Alter holy to Jesus? Why should Christians celebrate Hanukkah? Is Hanukkah just a replacement for Christmas?

Find out today on Holy Impact Ministries 7th Day Sabbath with Pastor Scott Velain!

Website:
http://www.HolyImpactMinistries.com
Keywords
awakeningdeceptionfathergodsaviorgracechristjesussalvationchristmaschristiantruthyeshuafaithyahwehhebrewlawgreekpersecutionwordspiritholytorahpastorsabbathshabbatlordpassoverprophetfamineholidayrootsseasonblesseddiscipleshipsavedbible study materialsholy impact ministriesyahovahhanukkahelohimhome bible studyyawehadonibible study guidegodpelhebrews bible studyonline bible studyunderstanding the biblevelainyahwayyawey
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