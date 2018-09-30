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Dr Udo Ulfkotte journalist and author on RT Blows the whistle on Fake News!!
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47 views • September 30, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/w_x8_i15LB4
From 'Before It's News'
"A top German Journalist and Editor Dr. Udo Ulfkotte has just gone public with some shocking admissions. He basically admitted what all of us who read the alternative media such as BeforeItsNews have known for a long time – the entire mainstream media is totally fake! He went into a very detailed talk in this video and spilled the beans about everything!"
From 'Before It's News'
"A top German Journalist and Editor Dr. Udo Ulfkotte has just gone public with some shocking admissions. He basically admitted what all of us who read the alternative media such as BeforeItsNews have known for a long time – the entire mainstream media is totally fake! He went into a very detailed talk in this video and spilled the beans about everything!"
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