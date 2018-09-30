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5 WAYS PUBLIC SCHOOL BRAINWASHES CHILDREN
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47 views • September 30, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/a1suznfMnU8
To learn what ethical education looks like, check out Alliance for Self-Directed Education and programs like Sudbury Valley School and Abrome.
View full video description on YouTube video.
To learn what ethical education looks like, check out Alliance for Self-Directed Education and programs like Sudbury Valley School and Abrome.
View full video description on YouTube video.
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