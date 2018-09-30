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#Q BOMBSHELLS HITTING TARGETS -- LIZ CROKIN
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122 views • September 30, 2018
Reupload from YouTube: https://youtu.be/3AQ5IJ_exb0
SGTreport: 'You won't believe how many incredible things are happening right NOW. And a whole bunch of it is quantifiable. If your name it "Hillary Clinton" or "John Podesta" or "Tony Podesta", you should be sh#tting your pants right now. Because according to #Qanon we are seeing the Trump Patriot deep state counter coup against the Satanic elite. Investigative journalist Liz Crokin joins me to discuss.'
SGTreport: 'You won't believe how many incredible things are happening right NOW. And a whole bunch of it is quantifiable. If your name it "Hillary Clinton" or "John Podesta" or "Tony Podesta", you should be sh#tting your pants right now. Because according to #Qanon we are seeing the Trump Patriot deep state counter coup against the Satanic elite. Investigative journalist Liz Crokin joins me to discuss.'
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