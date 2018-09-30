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322 Lontoon feikki terrori-isku Skull and Bones -salaseuralaisten koordinoima
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8 views • September 30, 2018
http://totuusrokotteista.fi/totuus/totuus-terrorismista/
WikiLeaksin perustajan, Julian Assangen tviitti:
"Melkein kaikki 'terrori-iskut' luo FBI osana heidän toimintamalliaan. Mikä on FBI:n bisnes? Saada rahoitusta. Mitä FBI tarvitsee saadakseen rahoitusta? Stabiilin uhan. Mikä on ongelma 'oikeissa terroristeissa'? Ne ovat arvaamattomia ja saavat FBI:n näyttämään heikolta. Ratkaisu? Tehdään terroristit itse."
http://www.businessinsider.com/fbi-is-manufacturing-terrorism-cases-2016-6
WikiLeaksin perustajan, Julian Assangen tviitti:
"Melkein kaikki 'terrori-iskut' luo FBI osana heidän toimintamalliaan. Mikä on FBI:n bisnes? Saada rahoitusta. Mitä FBI tarvitsee saadakseen rahoitusta? Stabiilin uhan. Mikä on ongelma 'oikeissa terroristeissa'? Ne ovat arvaamattomia ja saavat FBI:n näyttämään heikolta. Ratkaisu? Tehdään terroristit itse."
http://www.businessinsider.com/fbi-is-manufacturing-terrorism-cases-2016-6
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