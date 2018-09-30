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GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS THEN AND NOW!
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63 views • September 30, 2018
I CAME THROUGH THE GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS BEFORE THE CULTURAL MARXIST/FRANKFURT SCHOOL HAD A SOLID GRIP ON THEM. WONDER NO LONGER WHY THESE NEW KIDS EMERGE FLAMING SOCIALISTS - OR WORSE!
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