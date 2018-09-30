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Lost Bob Dylan interview 11/80
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100 views • September 30, 2018
Interview with Bob Dylan November 30, 1980.
In November of 1980, I was working at KINK-FM in Portland, Oregon. Bob Dylan was on tour behind his latest release at the time, "Saved" which was a follow-up to his first "Christian" album "Slow Train Coming." Concerts West, which was promoting that tour, decided they wanted Dylan, who was normally pretty inaccessible to media, to do one radio interview for the West Coast leg of the tour...
For more backstory, go to my website nextvoice.com...
In November of 1980, I was working at KINK-FM in Portland, Oregon. Bob Dylan was on tour behind his latest release at the time, "Saved" which was a follow-up to his first "Christian" album "Slow Train Coming." Concerts West, which was promoting that tour, decided they wanted Dylan, who was normally pretty inaccessible to media, to do one radio interview for the West Coast leg of the tour...
For more backstory, go to my website nextvoice.com...
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