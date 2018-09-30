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Crossroads Chapel, Palm Harbor, Fl - Instant Family, Just Add YOU
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9 views • September 30, 2018
Crossroads Chapel, Church of God of Prophecy in Palm Harbor Florida!
The whole Bible rightly divided in a loving, “come as you are" setting.
We accept the Bible as God’s Holy Word and we welcome you wherever you are in your walk of Faith.
Crossroads Chapel, Instant Family, Just Add you!
1040 Tampa Rd Palm Harbor Florida
Find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CrossroadsChapel
Online at www.ccphfl.com
Or Call 727 812-2542
Your church family awaits, we hope to see you soon.
The whole Bible rightly divided in a loving, “come as you are" setting.
We accept the Bible as God’s Holy Word and we welcome you wherever you are in your walk of Faith.
Crossroads Chapel, Instant Family, Just Add you!
1040 Tampa Rd Palm Harbor Florida
Find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CrossroadsChapel
Online at www.ccphfl.com
Or Call 727 812-2542
Your church family awaits, we hope to see you soon.
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